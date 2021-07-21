Local business owner is running for a council position in the upcoming municipal election

The owner of three Lakeshore Drive businesses is stepping into municipal politics, running for a position on town council this fall.
Dakin had offers to expand her business elsewhere and open a Bukwilds in Calgary but currently she wants to focus on Sylvan.
“My real passion is focusing on our community and I’m going to use all the talents that I possess to help us reach the best potential for our community.”
Now 35-years-old, Dakin has sat on numerous boards in town, and has sat as a director for boards in municipalities since she was 21.
“I have a lot of experience to bring to the table. I have listened to a huge variety of people’s needs and have seen how we can get the solution done in a timely manner.”
Dakin put her name in the race to become a councillor last month.
“I wanted to give myself time to speak to everyone in the community about their needs and what they are seeing as problems so that I can come to the table with real solutions that are very well thought out.”
This is the first time Dakin has run for a councillor position.
“I know how great Sylvan Lake is and I know how great it will and can be.”