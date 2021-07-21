Local business owner is running for a council position in the upcoming municipal election

Kjeryn Dakin local business owner of Bukz, Bukwilds, and Doe(s) is running for a council position in the upcoming municipal election. Submitted photo

Kjeryn Dakin, owner of three lakeshore businesses is running in the upcoming municipal election.

The owner of three Lakeshore Drive businesses is stepping into municipal politics, running for a position on town council this fall.

Dakin had offers to expand her business elsewhere and open a Bukwilds in Calgary but currently she wants to focus on Sylvan.

“My real passion is focusing on our community and I’m going to use all the talents that I possess to help us reach the best potential for our community.”

Now 35-years-old, Dakin has sat on numerous boards in town, and has sat as a director for boards in municipalities since she was 21.

“I have a lot of experience to bring to the table. I have listened to a huge variety of people’s needs and have seen how we can get the solution done in a timely manner.”

Dakin put her name in the race to become a councillor last month.

“I wanted to give myself time to speak to everyone in the community about their needs and what they are seeing as problems so that I can come to the table with real solutions that are very well thought out.”

This is the first time Dakin has run for a councillor position.

“I know how great Sylvan Lake is and I know how great it will and can be.”