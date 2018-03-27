Local businesses rally around babies needs

Local businesses in Sylvan Lake are rallying around the Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partner’s association for the second year with an annual Diaper/Wipe Drive that will run for all of April.

Carla Erikson from Hot Mama Health & Fitness is organizing the drive and has 17 boxes located in Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Rimbey to collect donations of baby diapers and wipes. The drive will accept unopened and opened boxes of diapers in all sizes, cloth diapers and wipes.

“I like connecting the two – the community part of Hot Mama and bringing something to our community that we need,” Erikson said.

The drive grew out of the connections Erikson was making in the community by encouraging moms to come workout with their kids. She was interested connecting with other businesses in the community and reached out to one of the doulas she knew to discuss the idea. From there the plan for the drive expanded.

“Sylvan Lake is such a great community. I find when you reach out you get such a great response back,” she said, adding that when she contacted Community Partners with the idea last year they were on board “100 per cent.”

All the donations are returned to Community Partners who distribute the wipes and diapers back to the Sylvan Lake community and surrounding areas.

“It was a great success last year and every year I am always looking to make it bigger and better,” said Erickson.

Diaper and wipes can be dropped off in Eckville at Coyote Fitness. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations in Sylvan Lake: Balloons Galore, Pure Hair Salon, Sylvan Lake Dental, Eyes & Ears Sylvan Lake, Cobbs Clothing, NexSource Centre, Beacon Hill School, English Rose Tea Rooms, Steffie Woima Elementary School, Sylvan Lake Library, Sobeys, Big Moos, Natural Solutions and Saks Shoes. In Rimbey donations can also be dropped off at Rimbey Library and Rosé.



