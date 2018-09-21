Local parents and teachers learn how to help their kids Grow Up Digital

On Fri., Sept. 21 at Beacon Hill Elementary School representatives from seven schools gathered for a presentation on the Growing Up Digital Alberta research.

The presentation, which was given by Dr. Philip McRae, the lead researcher for the Alberta Teacher’s Association, spoke to a gym-full of parents and faulty members who chose to attend.

He discussed the evolution of the role technology plays in our lives, where it will go in the future, as well as its place in the classroom, at home and how we can use it wisely.

“Technology enhances learning, but it’s a double-edged sword, it can also distract,” said McCrae. “It can enhance and distract. It can connect and disconnect.”

For example, according to the research, 71 per cent of Alberta teachers say educational technology enhances inquiry-based learning, but at the same time, 67 per cent of Alberta teachers say the number of students who are negatively distracted by digital technologies is growing.

The purpose of the presentation was to provide facts and information to parents and teachers that they can pass on to their children and students.

“I think people have to make decisions that are informed, that are research-based and that are really thoughtful,” said McCrae. “So, the more information they can draw on as they make decisions about cell phones and devices in the home and the school then I think it will better the decision making.”

McCrae said the best way to spread this message and information is through having conversations, whether it be in our schools, our kitchens, our classrooms or the boardroom.

“I think this is really about having many conversations so that we can ultimately change the conversation around technology, learning and health,” added McCrae.

Although the presentation was geared at teachers and parents, the issue of digital distraction expands even further.

“This is actually a societal issue… so, I think this is really inter-generational,” said McCrae. “This is a conversation about what kind of Alberta do we want in the future? What kind of communities, schools, classrooms and homes do we want to shape in the future?”

McCrae says the biggest takeaway from the presentation is the three things to help combat digital distraction.

The first, be balanced. Don’t have phones around the dinner table and don’t sleep with your devices.

Second, be mindful. Think about the age technology is being introduced to kids, how it is being introduced and what it is being used for.

And the third and most important thing is relationships and being present both with and without technology.

“When you’re with someone make sure that the technology, if it’s used, it’s enhancing the relationship. If it’s not being used, you need to enhance the relationship,” said McCrae.

More information on the Growing Up Digital Alberta research can be found at: https://www.teachers.ab.ca/Public%20Education/EducationResearch/Pages/GrowingUpDigital(GUD)Alberta.aspx.

“I think being interested and involved in the Growing Up Digital Alberta research is really helpful because it’s evidence that they can make some decisions on and they can find out what’s happening in their world,” said McCrae.