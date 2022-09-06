A variety of cooking classes are being offered by the Sylvan Lake recreation and culture department. (File photo)

A variety of cooking classes are being offered by the Sylvan Lake recreation and culture department. (File photo)

Local youth can learn to cook

Sylvan Lake’s recreation and culture department is stirring things up a bit this fall, chopping some of their staple youth cooking classes and mixing in some new skills for young chefs to learn.

“It was getting a bit stagnant,” explained Trevor Killam, recreation program co-ordinator for the town. “Kids were still coming out, but we wanted to offer something different.”

Starting Sept. 12 and running into December, there will be eight different courses available for budding chefs. Classes include building a balanced breakfast, lunch and learn, chocolate heaven, fall comfort foods, candy creations and crazy cakes, cookies and cupcakes. There will also be junior and senior bakers classes, with a Christmas theme. Each class is an hour and 15 minutes and they run once a week for three weeks. Some classes are for kids aged five to eight and some are for kids aged nine to 12.

“These are new classes with different recipes and different things for kids to try,” explained Killam. “This will help kids gain confidence in the kitchen, learn how to be safe and to make something healthy and more substantial.”

The classes are taught by recreation department staff, to keep the costs as low as possible. There are no pre-requisites for any of the classes, so kids can start learning at any time.

“Our maximum is eight kids per class,” said Killam. “But you’ll see kids trying different cooking classes.”

Information and sign up is available through the recreation and culture section of the town’s website or by calling the town office. There are also youth art classes and drama programs available.

CommunityCultureEducationRecreation

Previous story
Burger sales net nearly $1,700 for H.J. Cody program
Next story
Sylvan Lake’s Health and Wellness Healing Hub complete

Just Posted

And they’re off. The Skocdopoles held their annual Hespero Balloon Race this September long weekend. (Photo by Sheri Skocdopole Photography)
Hot air balloons over Eckville

Sylvan Lake’s Health and Wellness Healing Hub. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake’s Health and Wellness Healing Hub complete

Eckville’s first hospital and the site of the proposed Dr. Frank Coppock Memorial Museum. (Photo submitted)
Eckville Historical Society gauging interest in museum

A variety of cooking classes are being offered by the Sylvan Lake recreation and culture department. (File photo)
Local youth can learn to cook