WATCH: Local youth learn personal safety and self defence

Ray McPhee, president of Safely Home, and Shana Nicholls, program director of Whispers Equine Learning, pretend to be attackers while participants practice the “temper tantrum” method to avoid harm and scare off attackers.
Ray McPhee of Safely Home and Whispers Equine Learning teamed up for a hands-on workshop on Oct. 5
Ray McPhee, president of Safely Home, and Shana Nicholls, program director of Whispers Equine Learning, pretend to be attackers while participants practice the “temper tantrum” method to avoid harm and scare off attackers.
Throughout October the Lions Club will be giving vision tests to Kindergarten students
Ray McPhee of Safely Home and Whispers Equine Learning teamed up for a hands-on workshop on Oct. 5
Jayden Sorsdahl raised money for STARS after air ambulance service helped save his life in 2015
Ticket proceeds go toward the studio, Klassic Kennels and a scholarship for kids wanting to dance
Coats for Kids is accepting donations now until the end of October
Only four people received minor injuries
Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.
The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.
Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.
Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.
Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.
Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John
Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait
On Tuesday, the court is scheduled to hear two hours of arguments in cases involving long sentences for repeat offenders
Throughout October the Lions Club will be giving vision tests to Kindergarten students
Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait
Passionate about food, family and well made products
Ray McPhee of Safely Home and Whispers Equine Learning teamed up for a hands-on workshop on Oct. 5
Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.
The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.
Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.