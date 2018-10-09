WATCH: Local youth learn personal safety and self defence

Ray McPhee of Safely Home and Whispers Equine Learning teamed up for a hands-on workshop on Oct. 5

Ray McPhee, president of Safely Home, and Shana Nicholls, program director of Whispers Equine Learning, pretend to be attackers while participants practice the “temper tantrum” method to avoid harm and scare off attackers.

The presentation involved physical and verbal hands-on scenarios to teach youth how to evade different physical attacks, like this wrist hold. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The group included kids and teenagers, aged 10-17, participated in the workshop and had a lot of fun learning how to avoud becoming the victim and get home safely with McPhee’s realistic scenarios. Here two teenagers demonstrate how to get out of a choke hold. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The participants were taught to scream to attracted attention and to run away as soon as they can after throwing punches or kicks to avoid getting kidnapped or hurt. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News