During the Jan. 6 service at the Alliance Church, Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton on to the new lead pastor of the church Rev. Tim Bergmann. Haugan decided to literally pass the baton, as if he and Bergmann were in a relay race. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Chruch, Tim Bergmann

A long-time presence at the Alliance Community Church in Sylvan Lake has stepped away and a new senior pastor is stepping in.

Pastor Kevin Haugan is retiring after 21 years of service at the Alliance Community Church.

At the Sunday service on Jan. 6, Haugan passed the baton on to the church’s new senior Pastor Tim Bergmann, literally.

After Bergmann was officially installed as the new senior pastor by Rev. Brent Trask, the church’s district superintendent, Haugan passed the baton on as if in a relay race.

A golden baton, bought on Amazon, passed from one pastor to the next.

We don’t run this race as ministers, we don’t run them individually, especially in a church setting. in the church we really do pass the baton on from one pastor to the next,” said Haugan.

Haugan said when he took over as senior lead pastor at the church the baton was not literally passed on to him. Instead then leaving pastor gave him his blessing.

“This is a relay race, and just as just as the past leader in a sense passed the baton on to me, my leg of the journey is finished,” Haugan said.

Haugan said the process to begin retirement and find a new lead pastor for the church began a year ago.

He said he had a dream when the process began to take shape that he would stand before the congregation with the new pastor and give his blessing.

“I didn’t have the terminology imagery until I read a book about the baton,” explained Haugan

Bergmann says he is “honoured and humbled” to have been chosen to lead the Sylvan Lake Alliance Community Church.

Previously, Bergmann suffered from ill health, which made him believe he would never have an opportunity such as this, to lead a church.

He told his new congregation on Jan. 6 that he stands before them with “joy in his heart and hope in his spirit.”

“I dream of us being such a blessing to Sylvan Lake, that they wouldn’t know what to do if we weren’t around,” Bergmann said.

He continued to say he has many hopes and dreams for his new home in Sylvan Lake and at the church and will work to make them a reality.

Bergmann and his wife Jennifer are looking forward to connecting with the members of the church and the community.

“It has been my privilege, my honour, for 21 years to be the lead senior pastor of the church,” said Haugan.

 

Rev. Tim Bergmann is the new lead pastor at the Alliance Community Church in Sylvan Lake.

Rev. Kevin Haugan shows off the gold-painted baton he bought off Amazon, which he used to pass over leadership of the church t the new senior lead pastor, Tim Bergmann.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

Just Posted

Bentley area horse trainer recovering from serious accident

GoFundMe page started

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Chruch, Tim Bergmann

Former Sylvan Lake loan officer pleads guilty to $1 million theft

Sarah Miles Brouilette pleaded guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

Yuletide Festival raised $13,500 for local charities

The successful event was able to up donations by a total of $1,500 this year.

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Innisfail RCMP seek information from the public on two hit and run collisions

Two vehicles parked on a residential street in Penhold had been struck and damaged in a hit and run

Wandering seal visits Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre

‘Yellow vest’ protest at Wetaskiwin city hall Jan. 12

Wetaskiwin organizer says to come out and support pipeline projects, oppose carbon tax

OPINION: MLAs Ron Orr and Jason Nixon comment on Bighorn Country consultations

UCP MLA Jason Nixon penned a letter to Minister Shannon Phillips

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

UK rules out Brexit extension as May seeks EU help on deal

Britain will leave the EU on March 29 when the two-year period times out

Woman dies after getting trapped in Toronto clothing donation bin

Her death comes on the heels of a similar incident in British Columbia

Most Read