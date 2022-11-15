The Angels Anonymous Tree is set up at the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen. (Photo submitted)

The Angels Anonymous Tree is set up at the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen. (Photo submitted)

Making the most of this holiday season

Christmas can be an expensive time of year. Whether you live in Sylvan Lake or Eckville, there are organizations that can help make your holiday season a little brighter and a little easier.

Applications for Eckville Santa’s Anonymous will be available mid-November for anyone wishing to apply for benefits. The food hamper program offers Christmas dinner, complete with all the fixings, and gifts for children under 15 years of age. To apply, drop into FCSS, located at the Eckville town office, or call 403-746-3177. All inquiries are confidential. The application deadline is Dec. 10.

For those residing in or around Sylvan Lake, the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau helps low-income families with children 17 years old and younger. Families who qualify and register with the Christmas Bureau receive Christmas gifts for their children and food vouchers to purchase healthy food for the holidays.

If you’re in a position to give back this holiday season, both organizations are accepting donations. The Santa’s Anonymous program accepts cash and new, unwrapped toys. The Eckville Fire Department will be having its eighth annual Christmas Toy Drive on Dec. 10 and any donations of cash or new toys will be accepted and given to Santa’s Anonymous.

The Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau is accepting toys, as well as clothes, winter gear and food. Residents can adopt a family to shop for or stop by the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen and choose a child from the Angels Anonymous Tree and purchase a gift from the child’s wish list.

For more information, visit the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau Facebook page or the town of Eckville Facebook page.

ChristmasCommunityHoliday giving

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ladies Night coming to Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

The Angels Anonymous Tree is set up at the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen. (Photo submitted)
Making the most of this holiday season

Students from HJ Cody School’s 2021/2022 grade 9 class that received academic awards during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
HJ Cody School honours outstanding students

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

GET THE WHOLE STORY When breaking news strikes, you can count on the award-winning team of journalists at the Sylvan Lake News. Journalist Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla captured this house fire on Hawthorn Place in May 2022.
Sylvan Lake News launches digital subscription program