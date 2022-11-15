Making the most of this holiday season

Christmas can be an expensive time of year. Whether you live in Sylvan Lake or Eckville, there are organizations that can help make your holiday season a little brighter and a little easier.

Applications for Eckville Santa’s Anonymous will be available mid-November for anyone wishing to apply for benefits. The food hamper program offers Christmas dinner, complete with all the fixings, and gifts for children under 15 years of age. To apply, drop into FCSS, located at the Eckville town office, or call 403-746-3177. All inquiries are confidential. The application deadline is Dec. 10.

For those residing in or around Sylvan Lake, the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau helps low-income families with children 17 years old and younger. Families who qualify and register with the Christmas Bureau receive Christmas gifts for their children and food vouchers to purchase healthy food for the holidays.

If you’re in a position to give back this holiday season, both organizations are accepting donations. The Santa’s Anonymous program accepts cash and new, unwrapped toys. The Eckville Fire Department will be having its eighth annual Christmas Toy Drive on Dec. 10 and any donations of cash or new toys will be accepted and given to Santa’s Anonymous.

The Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau is accepting toys, as well as clothes, winter gear and food. Residents can adopt a family to shop for or stop by the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen and choose a child from the Angels Anonymous Tree and purchase a gift from the child’s wish list.

For more information, visit the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau Facebook page or the town of Eckville Facebook page.

ChristmasCommunityHoliday giving