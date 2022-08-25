Many local businesses featured in new Sylvan Lake board game

The Town of Sylvan Lake is being celebrated with a board game featuring many of its businesses.

Outset Media has partnered with Walmart Canada to launch the limited edition Sylvan Lake-Opoly, based on the popular Monopoly game.

“The board is completely filled with things that are specific to Sylvan Lake,” said public relations coordinator Jared Clarkson.

Outset Media has featured around 200 places across Canada. They started out with the bigger cities like Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver before moving onto celebrating the smaller cities and towns.

“That’s where we started to see the games be really embraced,” said Clarkson.

Some other location that have been featured in Alberta include Red Deer, Calgary and Sherwood Park.

“Sylvan Lake just ended up being one of the games on our list for this year where we felt it was just another great place to be.”

Some of the locations included in the Sylvan Lake board game are Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash, Big Moo Ice Cream and Fireside Restaurant.

“That’s pretty exciting,” said Donna Reid, the owner of Fireside Restaurant, adding that she had no idea about being featured.

“It’s the best destination you can get to on a board game for sure,” she said about landing on their spot.

Charlie Everest, co-owner of Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash and Sylvan Quay Group with his wife Alison Bishop-Everest said he thinks it’s a fantastic idea.

“I’m honoured and flattered that we’re on it. I think it’s great for the community and it’s great for the town.”

The game is currently sold out in Sylvan Lake’s Walmart, but Clarkson said they are hoping to get more copies in soon. They will also be available online at Walmart.ca

