Scott McDermott, the run’s organizer, took the lead on this year’s Terry Fox Run.

More than $4,000 raised during snowy Terry Fox Run

The Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run was held on Sept. 13 in Centennial Park.

The Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run managed to raise more than $4,000 for cancer research on Sunday, despite the snow and cold.

Twenty-eight runners came out the morning of Sept. 16, to support cancer research in the name of Canadian hero, Terry Fox. Having 28 participants was a bit of a surprise, as snow covered the ground and continued to fall throughout the morning, a first for the Sylvan Lake Run.

Organizer Scott McDermott said there was a point during set up he though it would just be the volunteers who showed up for the run.

“Runners are hardy people, we’ve been known to run in -40C,” McDermott said. “Our volunteers are also extremely awesome and wonderful.”

The turnout for this year’s run was a little low, but that is due in large part to the unusual weather. Normally the event sees a larger number of participants including families and parents with strollers.

The Terry Fox Run has become a staple in Canada for cancer research, and has helped to further cancer research further every year.

McDermott says the yearly run and fundraiser is so important because so many people today are touched by cancer in their lives.

“I remember back in the 80’s when I was in junior high and high school, cancer was a big scary thing that was affecting someone somewhere,” he said. “Now one in two people are diagnosed with cancer.”

Something has changed, McDermott says.

This year’s event raised $4,242 which will be donated to the Terry Fox Foundation to further cancer research.

“It is a fact, that if Terry had been diagnosed with the same cancer today, he would have been cured and survived. We are moving in the right direction.”

The Terry Fox Run is held every year in September in around 9,000 communities across Canada, in the hopes of achieving Terry’s dream of a cancer-free world.

Terry’s Marathon of Hope ended after 143 and 5,373 kilometres on Sept. 1, 1980.

He later passed away at the age of 22 on June 28, 1981.

“I remember watching him run, and he had to go through things much worse than a little snow,” McDermott said.

More than $750 million has been raised in Terry’s name for cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Run.

 

During registration for the Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run, participants and volunteers gathered under the relative safety of the structure at Centennial Park to stay warm and dry with coffee and hot chocolate.

Previous story
Red Deer County introduces new agriculture contest for youth

Just Posted

NCHL Senior AA Sylvan Lake Pirates finalize roster

The Pirates open their inaugural season at home Sun., Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. against the Eckville Eagles

Lakers buck off Broncs in home opener

The H.J. Cody Lakers won Sept. 13, 32-14

UPDATE – Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

Six-year-old girl with autism believed abducted at a strip mall in Saskatchewan

Shayne Gulka sentenced two years for participation in 2006 Eckville murder

Gulka will face prison time after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

Red Deer County introduces new agriculture contest for youth

Participants can submit an article or video about the topic by Dec. 1, 2018.

WATCH: 2nd Annual Grand Gala supports Vantage Community Services

Red Deerians joined together in a evening or art in support of Vantage Community Services

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Stettler area bands together to help child in Edmonton children’s hospital with E. coli

Parents overwhelmed with community support and prayers

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

Rebels Move Two Players Out

Red Deer reassigns young Rebsl

Most Read