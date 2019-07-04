Movies at the Beach ready to premiere in Sylvan Lake

Movies at the Beach will run every Thursday, July 11-Aug.29, in Centennial Park at dusk

Sylvan Lake’s new summer event, Movies at the Beach, premiers next week.

Every Thursday from July 11 to Aug. 29 a free movie will be shown at dusk in Centennial Park.

Special Events Coordinator Kaelon Glowatski says the event is something the Town is bringing back since purchasing its own screen.

Each week will feature a new theme ranging from musicals to super heroes to throwback Thursday.

Two movie options will be presented for people to vote on which one they would rather see.

Voting for week one, July 11, opens July 4 at 8 p.m. on the Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture Facebook page.

For weeks two through eight voting will open on Friday mornings. For example, the week two theme and vote will be released the morning of July 12.

The vote will close the following Wednesday at the end of the day.

Weekly themes will be a surprise announced alongside the vote, aside from the movie on Aug. 1, which will have an “open water” theme to tie in with Jaws at the Lake, according to Glowatski.

“Definitely bring your own lawn chair and maybe even a blanket just because once the sun goes down it does get a bit chilly down by the water,” Glowatski said, adding people can bring their own snacks as well.

“It’s just kind of a fun evening out for the family to enjoy a free movie,” said Glowatski.

She says the Thursday night show times may have an affect on some people being able to attend, but they wanted the event to be for the community and the weekend gets busy with tourists.

Those interested in attending and voting can tune into the Movies at the Beach event page on Facebook. Approximate show times are also listed on the page for each week.

Showings will be cancelled in the event of rain.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter