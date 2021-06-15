Multiple edible parks found throughout Sylvan Lake

Photo Courtesy of the Town of Sylvan Lake

Apple trees, berry bushes and more have been planted in various parks around town

Ten parks throughout Sylvan Lake are planted with different fruits and vegetables for residents to peruse and use at their leisure.

Apple trees, berry bushes and even vegetables have been planted throughout town.

The edible parks were created as part of the Social Master Plan, which includes increasing the awareness and importance of healthy eating.

“It provides the community the opportunity to learn about healthy eating and growing fruits and vegetables,” said Heather Sweetnam, community development coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake.

“It also provides support to families who maybe don’t have the means to access fresh fruit and vegetables regularly.”

The Sylvan Lake parks department have been planting edible plants in various parks for a number of years.

Residents can find apple trees in Hewlett Park, Beacon Hill Park, Hagerman Park and Four Season Park, which also has plums and cherries.

In the naturalized areas of Sylvan Lake Park, residents can find Saskatoon berries as well as red and black currants.

In Lighthouse Park Nanking cherries can be found

Raspberries, Saskatoon berries and Nanking cherries can be found.

Around the cenotaph at Memorial Park, Saskatoon berries and Nanking cherries have been planted.

Sweet and tart cranberries can also be found at Lion’s Legacy Park.

Small gardens full of veggies like lettuce, peas and corn have been planted within the meridians at the community centre.

The types of fruits and vegetables planted around town are updated and expanded every year, according to Sweetnam.

“You can go out and help yourself to the fruit and veggies at any time. When the time is right you can go out and pick what you need,” said Sweetnam.

Residents are encouraged to check the parks throughout the summer to keep an eye on when it is the best time to pick the fruit.

A map of where the edible parks are located in town can be found through the Town’s website; www.sylvanlake.ca/en/explore-sylvan/parks-playgrounds-and-trails.

Those with any questions or concerns about the edible parks can connect with Sweetnam by calling 403-887-1137 ext. 421.