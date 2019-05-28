Multiple fundraisers planned for Sylvan Lake fine art students

Submitted by Jacqui Renqick

This Saturday, June 1 and next Saturday, June 8, the community of Sylvan Lake can really impact the lives of our young people in a positive way by attending one or both of our annual fine arts fundraisers! On June 1, we will be holding our First Annual Fine Arts BBQ and Sylvan Lake Directory Delivery followed on June 8 by our annual Art & Soul Benefit Concert and Art Show/Sale.

The First Annual BBQ will be held at the front of the school from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time, students, staff, and parents will delivering the Sylvan Lake Directory to town residents, or you can pick it up right at the school. The Fine Arts Department would like to thank Dwayne Stoesz, 7 Points Media Ltd. and The Sylvan Lake Directory for initiating this fundraiser! The fundraiser guarantees $3500 to the Fine Arts Departments of art, band, choir and drama for student travel or arts initiatives this year. The event has been generously sponsored by CWC Energy Services, Sobeys, The Water Shop, Speedpro Signs, Copies Now, 7 Points Media and The Sylvan Lake Directory. Their sponsorship will allow all proceeds from the BBQ to be added to the donation from The Sylvan Lake Directory.

Then, on June 8 at 7 p.m., H.J. Cody will hold its 11th annual benefit concert fundraiser for the Art, Music, and Drama Department. The evening of entertainment will include some new acts as well as Art & Soul favourites! What happens when two musical friends reunite on Facebook after losing touch for almost 15 years? Wry & Ginger, that’s what! Meet Tera Lee and Kristen. Tera Lee and her band were a staple on the Alberta Country Music Scene in the early 2000’s. Kristen, played fiddle in that band, when she wasn’t playing for George Canyon. Locally Tera Lee is most known for her role on the Wildly Successful radio show KG Mornings with Greg, Tera Lee and Al. These two entertainers love playing music almost as much as they love to laugh. From swapping fiddle parts where distorted guitars once were, to their Ukulele version of ‘Call Me Maybe’, Wry & Ginger are sure to appeal to a wide variety of audiences with their musicality and strong vocals.

We are also so excited to welcome back singer/songwriters and extraordinary musicians Shawn Kingston and Rick Simon. Shawn and Rick, both from Calgary and long time friends of Drama teacher Jacqui Renwick, have really been the backbone of our Art & Soul Concerts since the beginning and after a couple of years away from it, we are thrilled to welcome them back. (They have been begging to come back because they love it!) Their musicianship is matched only by their friendly banter, passion for kids and the arts and their friendship. We can’t wait to have them back.

The show is accompanied by a few selected works of theatre as well as an amazing art show and sale of student art. Last year, the art show portion of the night raised nearly $1000 and we would love to see that number again this year! The money raised from this evening will help send kids to arts camps who otherwise could not afford, scholarship for students who show excellence or passion in the arts, money for travel club, and money to help develop facilities and purchase equipment to help develop students artistic talents. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets $20 and are available at the main office of H.J. Cody and also at the door. We hope you will take a couple hours out of your evening, support the dedicated fine arts students at H.J. Cody by coming on Saturday Night. If you have any questions, please call the school at 403-887-2412.