Councillors Teresa Rilling and Megan Hanson

Mural for Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank underway

The 40 foot mural is a paint-by-number design in order to involve the community

A new mural will be going up at the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank in the near future.

The 40 foot mural will be posted on the fence behind the food bank facing the baseball diamonds along 47 Avenue.

Its flower paint-by-number design features 45 different colours.

Karen Filthaut, the mural’s artist, says the design was inspired by the mural’s size.

“There was absolutely no way that I could paint that by myself so I thought of getting the high school kids because it is a community featured project for the food bank that it would be great to have the community involved,” said Filthaut. “When I thought of that just paint by number came to mind, that was the easiest way to orchestrate a mural to have more than one person painting it.”

This is the first mural Filthaut has done with multiple painters and in the paint-by-number format.

She says her time doing paint nights is what taught her how to guide people through painting.

On June 15 the mural was out at 1913 Days to raise awareness for the project. Councillors Teresa Rilling and Megan Hanson also stopped by to paint a few of the flowers.

The mural is back at Ecole H.J. Cody High School this week with the hopes of getting it finished.

“It’s a perfect time right through finals as a stress release for the students and it sits in the hallways right by the forum so all the students get to see it and whoever wants to come and paint on it is more than welcome,” Filthaut said.

There is no due date on the project, but if it is not completed after leaving the high school Filthaut will be putting out a call to all artists to wrap it up.

“It’s a community project just to bring awareness that the food bank is there because a lot of people, unless you’re having to use it, don’t even know we have one,” Filthaut said, adding she loves being able to give something back to the community.

“I think it’s a great idea to get communities involved in decorating their city,” said Filthaut.

