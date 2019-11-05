New director of Sylvan Lake Municipal Library sees potential in branch and town

Andrea Newland took over as director of the Sylvan Lake Library mid-October.

Andrea Newland, library director at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library, poses for a photos in the library’s young adult section. Newland says the library has a lot to offer outside of the world of books. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library welcomed a new director recently with a meet and greet party for locals.

Andrea Newland joined the team at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library midway through October, though she is no stranger to the Parkland Library system.

Before taking the position of director at the library, Newland worked as a consultant with the Parkland Regional Library.

She worked with multiple libraries in the system, but says she was never directly involved with the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

“I think it will be a great help because there won’t be that learning curve, I already know about things like the new catalogue system,” Newland said, adding she helped launch the new system in Parkland Regional Libraries.

She says she is looking forward to working as part of the team at the library and getting to know each of the staff.

She also is looking to the future with the library and is hoping to make new partnerships and relationships within the community.

“I would like to see the library collaborate more in the future, with other groups and businesses,” said Newland.

Newland says she hopes to continue to foster the positive, friendly and safe atmosphere the library has in the community.

After working with and in libraries for the last 20 years or so, Newland says the atmosphere is what has always kept he coming back.

“I’ve always loved libraries. They are a safe and welcoming place for everyone,” she said.

However, she recognizes libraries have changed over time. In today’s world a library is more than just books on the shelves.

A library is a place where people can come and do a many number of things, she says.

“If you come here to check out our books that is great, but we have so much more,” Newland said.

“We have people who come in to play video games, or use the computers. We have anime clubs and programs to suit your interests.”

Newland says she is looking forward to making her mark on the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library and making Sylvan Lake her home.

“I have been offered director positions before, but I didn’t want to take the position unless I could see myself making it my home, and I can here.

“Sylvan Lake is a great community with a lot to offer,” Newland said.