New event asks Sylvan Lakers to paint the ice

The NexSource Centre’s curling ice will be getting an artistic makeover on March 23.

New events continue to flood into Sylvan Lake as winter slowly begins to transition into spring.

Sylvan Lake’s new Paint the Ice event will be held on March 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the NexSource Centre curling rink.

Kristen Shima, culture and tourism coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake, says there will be artists out to help with designs and inspiration, as well as a DJ to provide the music.

“It’s an event just to say a goodbye to the ice surface, a goodbye to the winter season and to have fun with painting,” Shima said, adding it’s a good way for families to get involved and celebrate the beginning of spring.

The event is completely free and open to everyone.

“It’s a really simple, but fun event that we just want the community to gather to and to connect with,” said Shima. “It’s just getting the creativity out there and we’re just trying to connect with people on that artistic expression as well.”

The Town is recommending children attending the event bring and wear a helmet to make sure they don’t get hurt if they fall while on the ice, but everything else, like the paint, will be available at the event.

The event is to allow people to be creative and use their imaginations and let loose while they paint.

Paint the Ice was inspired by other events around Canada and the United States where people paint the ice after big hockey games to thank the teams, the community and celebrate the culture of hockey.

Shima explained the Town decided to use the curling ice rather than the hockey rink based on timing.

“I think ice is just overall a neat medium to paint on,” said Shima, adding the Town might look at changing the event over to the hockey rink for next year.

“We’re trying to wrap it around to create a brilliant all year [community] with these events and through these art and culture events,” Shima said of the events timing and theme.

