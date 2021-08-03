New Family Picnic and Fall Fest event hosted by the Lions Club

Family Picnic and Fall Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sylvan Lake Lions club will be holding an event called the Family Picnic and Fall Fest.

Family Picnic and Fall Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and it is free to enter the Sylvan Lake Centennial Park grounds.

This event will be hosted in partnership with Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre and has many activities and prizes to look forward to, said Ted Fitzgerald.

“There will be races, games, and bouncy castles for the younger kids.”

For adults and teenagers there will be Bed Races for the activity.

There will be five different races – one for adult men, adult women, teens, sponsors, and adult mixed.

The club is currently looking for teams to participate. Teams consist of five members, one that is on the bed and the rest pushing it. In order to participate in the Bed Races people have to be at least 13-years-old and pay the entry fee.

Prizes will be awarded to the teams who come in first, second and third.

For the adults, the first place prize is $500 and a trophy, second place prize is $200, and third place prize is $100.

For the teens, first place prize is $250 and a trophy, second place prize is $100, and third place prize is $50.

Planning for this event started four and a half months ago in hopes the COVID pandemic would be finished.

“This is the first project we have been doing since the pandemic and it’s a brand new project for us.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre and other local Lions Club charities.

For further information and a registration form for the Bed Races, contact Fitzgerald at 403-348-3445 or email epfitz@shaw.ca.

