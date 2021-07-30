New interim mayor will be appointed after Mayor Sean McIntyre announces departure

A current councillor will be appointed by the Town to be interim mayor

A current councillor will be appointed by the Town to be interim mayor since Mayor Sean McIntyre after nearly 11 years of service has agreed to take on a new position as the Chief of Staff at the City of Red Deer.

This news comes after McIntyre revealed earlier he wouldn’t be running for re-election.

“My fellow Sylvan Lakers the time has come…and while it is a little sooner than I planned, my family and I are looking forward to a new chapter in our lives.”

After two terms as mayor and one term as a councilor it is time to make room for fresh perspectives and ideas to build on the many successes our community has achieved, said McIntyre.

“It has truly been an honour to serve my hometown as mayor and do my utmost to lead the Town of Sylvan Lake. Sylvan Lake is more than my workplace, it’s my home. With my whole heart, I thank you for the honour of being able to serve you, as I begin the process of saying goodbye to my role as mayor.”

The Town of Sylvan Lake Council wished the mayor and his family all the best.

“Always willing to listen, the mayor advocated on behalf of residents, businesses, and the best interests of the Town of Sylvan Lake. He led the Town of Sylvan Lake through COVID-19, setting an example of compassion and kindness.”

During his term in council and the last eight years that McIntrye has been Mayor he has left the Town of Sylvan Lake in a much better place, said Chief Administrative Officer Wally Ferris.

“Both his and council’s successes speak for themselves – from the NexsSource Centre to Pogadl Park, to Urgent Care, to solid financial policies. He will be successful in anything he decides to pursue.”

The interim Mayor will be appointed at the council meeting on Aug. 23 and the appointment will be effective until the municipal election on Oct. 18.