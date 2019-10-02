New marketing plans takes Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival to the next level

Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is planned for the last weekend of November

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival has added some new enthusiasm to a group of already dedicated volunteers with Dallas Hand.

Hand, the owner of Sylvan Lake based marketing agency 10 Branding, joined the team to give his expertise in all forms of social media, graphic design and overall strategy to the annual festival.

The festival’s marketing manager, Crystal Loewen, believes Hand will help the festival continue to grow.

“This is a piece we have been missing this past year,” said Loewen. “It will help bring us to the next level!”

According to Hand 10 Branding is “a locally grown full service marketing agency” which works with both businesses and non-profits in the area.

He says important parts of the puzzle, such as design and strategy are left behind due in large part to the budgets that come along with these robust plans.

“We’re breaking that mold, showing business owners and event planners how to elevate their brands and eventually manage them internally. Our foundation is built on working together, which is why this partnership is such a natural fit for us. The passion held by this group of volunteers is inspiring, and we can’t wait to put our spin on such a cornerstone event for Sylvan Lake and area,” Hand said.

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival, is considered to be the cornerstone of the kickoff to the holiday season in Sylvan Lake. The festival works in conjunction with the Santa Claus Parade and the ever popular Breakfast with Santa.

This year the festival is being held on Nov. 29-30 and features local entertainment, a Christmas market, kids zone, silent auction and raffles. It is run completely by volunteers and is free for all attendees.

Proceeds from the festival come from the market rentals, sponsorships, donations, silent auctions and raffles and all go to local charitable organizations. To date, over $100,000 has been raised for those in need.

“We have some exciting new additions to our recipients, so please stay tuned for our next announcement in the very near future,” Hand said.

More announcements about this year’s festival are expected in the coming weeks.

For further information on the festival, to volunteer or donate, email the group at spiritofsylvanyuletide@gmail.com or phone 403-357-9597.