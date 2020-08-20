Artist Jaimie Cooney poses in front of the new mural she painting on Centennial Street on Aug. 12. The installment is part of the Town of Sylvan Lake’s Cultural Master Plan. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs

New mural brightens downtown Sylvan Lake

Jaimie Cooney says the mural is a scrapbook of what one might think of when you think of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake’s downtown is now a little bit brighter with the addition of a mural.

The large piece by Jaimie Cooney entitled “Here Comes the Sun” is spread across the side of the old Bonavista Fine Art gallery on Centennial Street.

Cooney, who painted the mural in a little over a week, says the goal for the mural was to be bright, colourful and funky.

“We were working with sort of the idea of a geometric design and so I wanted it to be sort of a scrapbook of all that you might think of when you think of Sylvan Lake and so it’s all of those elements collaged together,” explained Cooney.

The mural depicts images such as a mermaid, a lighthouse and some waves, alongside phrases like “Life is Better at the Lake”.

The artist picked up the skill of mural painting while building sets for the Jubilation Dinner Theatre.

“You got to go big, make it bold,” she said.

The mural is part of the Town of Sylvan Lake’s Cultural Master Plan and Cooney was asked to do the mural after painting windows for the Town last year.

Kristen Shima, culture coordinator, recreation, culture and tourism for the Town, says there have been areas in need of revitalization identified by Cultural Master Plan with the downtown area being one of them.

“As part of creating a cultural space and environment a mural was selected to be placed downtown, so we’re hoping to continue on with that,” said Shima.

Cooney says she was “excited” to be a part of the project and she hopes the Town does more.

“I just hope that people take their picture with it and they get it on their Instagram and their social media and that they just enjoy it,” she added.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At-home learning options available to Sylvan Lake students

Just Posted

New mural brightens downtown Sylvan Lake

Jaimie Cooney says the mural is a scrapbook of what one might think of when you think of Sylvan Lake

COVID-19: Central zone active cases down 50 per cent Wednesday; one more death

Just 40 in the region, down from 87 Tuesday

At-home learning options available to Sylvan Lake students

Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS is developing at-home learning option for students unable to return to class

New school year – new normal: Sylvan Lake students preparing to back to school

This school year will look different, and the differences will begin at home, school boards say

Town of Sylvan Lake and the Gulls join forces for stadium groundbreaking

Work on the new sports park will move forward with plans to have it baseball ready next summer

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

At least 30 COVID-19 cases linked to religious activities in Alberta: top doctor

Fifteen cases in Alberta were from a separate religious gathering in the hamlet of Deadwood

Wetaskiwin RCMP, Fire, Fish and Wildlife and Alberta rescue divers train for water search and rescues

First responders practiced coordination to make future water rescues and recoveries more efficient.

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

Health officials in northeast B.C. warn of COVID-19 exposure at Alberta religious event

Northern Health says 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified so far

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

Most Read