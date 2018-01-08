The new Rehabilitation Centre location is open Jan. 18. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

New Rehabilitation Services location set to open Jan. 18

The new location in Cobbs Block Central is getting readied for the move

Rehabilitation Services will be closed from Jan. 10 to 17 and will reopen in the new location at Cobbs Block Central, Jan. 18. The closure will allow for the relocation of staff and equipment. With more space for staff and program, the move is another in a series of steps towards bringing Advanced Ambulatory Care Service to Sylvan Lake.

“We’re thrilled to be approaching another important milestone in this project,” says Andrea Thain Liptak, executive director, Community Based Services for AHS Central Zone.

Sylvan Lakers will have access to physical and occupational therapy in the new, larger space. Services provided out of the new location will include outpatient physical therapy for adults and home care rehabilitation. For children’s rehabilitation services, clients will be taken care of out of the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre.

“Clients accessing physical and occupational therapy will benefit from a bright, spacious new location where we have also been able to purchase some new equipment,” said Liptak.

The space left by Rehabilitation Services will be used to house the long-anticipated Advanced Ambulatory Care Service.

“We will be repurposing the space that used to house rehabilitation for the construction of treatment areas, reception and triage spaces to make space for Advanced Ambulatory Care Service at the Community Health Centre,” Liptak said.

The renovations at the Community Health Centre will have no affect on patient access to the current laboratory and diagnostic imaging departments.

Advanced Ambulatory Care will exist to diagnose and treat urgent but not life-threatening conditions such as sudden illness and injury and provide x-ray and laboratory services.

While there is no date set for when Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will begin, spring is when the service is expected to be offered at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre.


Photos: Game Night at the library

