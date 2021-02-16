New web radio station promises to be by, for and about Sylvan Lake

The Wav, a new web-based radio station, launched Feb. 15 for Sylvan Lake listeners

The Wav is a web-based radio station in Sylvan Lake, that launched on Feb. 15. (Photo Submitted)

The Wav is a web-based radio station in Sylvan Lake, that launched on Feb. 15. (Photo Submitted)

Sylvan Lake is home to a brand new radio station, one that is completely online.

The Wav is the culmination of hundreds of hours of work, compressed into only a few short months.

Dwayne Stoesz, operations manager with 7 Points Media which owns and operates the radio station, says it has been a labour of love to get the station off the ground.

He said a lot of people in the area were looking for a local radio station, and there had been failed attempted at getting a FM station off the ground for Sylvan Lake.

“I was talking with a friend of mine who started a web radio station after being laid off from his radio job during COVID,” Stoesz said. “He told me Virtual Sylvan needed an audio component.”

Stoesz continued to say a web-based radio station meshed well with the other component 7 Points Media already had out in the public, like Virtual Sylvan – which has cameras located along the lakefront giving a live feed of current happenings on Sylvan Lake.

Stoesz and his team put in an “immense amount of research and brainstorming” in the early stages of the process, which started last October.

Following that came the name, hiring a program director and talking to potential sponsors.

He says the process went pretty quick, with each step falling into place one after the other.

“It wasn’t just me doing all of this, it was a group effort, a lot of people worked together to put it together. It is passion, and it’s a love for what we are doing.”

The web radio station officially launched on Feb. 15, with “broad and wide-reaching content.” The day is split up into four shows, hosted by Sylvan Lake locals.

Stoesz says the music played covers just about everything from the 1960s through to today’s top hits.

The music library used for the new station will be updated regularly, to ensure what listeners want is being played.

“This station is by, for and about Sylvan Lake. I really hope residents will embrace what we are trying to do,” said Stoesz.

Looking to the future, Stoesz says there is a possibility of expanding the programming, but wants to make sure the current system is working before adding to it.

The Wav can be listened to online at www.thewavwebradio.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wetaskiwin area first responders team up to Polar Plunge; fundraising for Special Olympics Alberta

Just Posted

The Wav is a web-based radio station in Sylvan Lake, that launched on Feb. 15. (Photo Submitted)
New web radio station promises to be by, for and about Sylvan Lake

The Wav, a new web-based radio station, launched Feb. 15 for Sylvan Lake listeners

File photo
Two new deaths, 251 new COVID cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 428 active cases

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
15 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 363 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services Logo
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)
One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature in May will not have to pay the fines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Independent nation of Alberta sounds good to one in four

25% of Albertans support separating from Canada and 18% support joining the U.S.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Facebook/ Camrose Police Service
Camrose RCMP and Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures in joint drug investigation

Four arrests, seizure of drugs, guns and $40,000 of cash were made in during the investigation.

County of Wetaskiwin’s COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 15, 2021. Screen grab/www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.
Less than five active COVID-19 cases remain in the County of Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin Hospital also removed from Alberta’s acute care outbreak zone list.

Rifles are shown locked up in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Bill also proposes a buyback of recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapon

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.’s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. One of North America’s top experts on coal mine pollution is warning Albertans about the dangers of expanding the industry in the province’s Rocky Mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Hollow promises’: Top coal scientist warns Albertans of contamination from mining

The Alberta government is developing a plan for public consultation on coal-mining

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The vast majority of Canadians blame Ottawa rather than provincial governments for delays in COVID-19 vaccine delivery, a new poll suggests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Poll finds most Canadians blame federal government for vaccine delays

Residents remain divided on whether they will be able to roll up their sleeves before October

FILE – Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Tim Hortons trims rim from iconic contest with all-digital ‘Roll Up to Win’

Usual prize pool of free coffees, donuts, electronics and vehicles has been expanded

Most Read