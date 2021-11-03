November 3 is national Show Your 4-H Colours Day

Show Your 4-H Colours Day is a national celebration put on by 4-H Canada

The 4-H community is showing their pride in being part of a 108-year-old community with Show Your 4-H Colours Day on Nov. 3, 2021 as a part of 4-H Month.

4-H Canada says this annual celebration is an opportunity for the 4-H community to come together in their 4-H green to showcase the positive impacts the 4-H program is making in Canada and abroad.

“Show Your 4-H Colours is our annual celebration of 4-H in Canada, and we’re proud to work with BASF as both a generous partner, and as participants who show their 4-H pride along with all of our members, volunteers, and alumni,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada Chief Executive Officer.

“Collectively we’re working towards awareness and a groundswell of support for the amazing opportunities we give youth members each year.”

Across Canada, 25 landmarks will be lit up in 4-H green on Nov. 3 for Show Your 4-H Colours Day. These landmarks include the CN Tower (Toronto), Calgary Tower (Calgary), Canada Place Sails of Light (Vancouver), and Halifax City Hall (Halifax).

“We couldn’t be prouder to support 4-H Canada and celebrate the community-building spirit 4-H fosters among youth and adults—a sentiment that is shared across the agriculture industry,” said Jonathan Sweat, Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada.

“On November 3, we’ll wear our 4-H Colours t-shirts with pride as we join supporters from across the country in honouring the contributions 4-H’ers make every day of the year.”



