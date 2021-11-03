4-H Canada Logo

4-H Canada Logo

November 3 is national Show Your 4-H Colours Day

Show Your 4-H Colours Day is a national celebration put on by 4-H Canada

The 4-H community is showing their pride in being part of a 108-year-old community with Show Your 4-H Colours Day on Nov. 3, 2021 as a part of 4-H Month.

4-H Canada says this annual celebration is an opportunity for the 4-H community to come together in their 4-H green to showcase the positive impacts the 4-H program is making in Canada and abroad.

“Show Your 4-H Colours is our annual celebration of 4-H in Canada, and we’re proud to work with BASF as both a generous partner, and as participants who show their 4-H pride along with all of our members, volunteers, and alumni,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada Chief Executive Officer.

“Collectively we’re working towards awareness and a groundswell of support for the amazing opportunities we give youth members each year.”

Across Canada, 25 landmarks will be lit up in 4-H green on Nov. 3 for Show Your 4-H Colours Day. These landmarks include the CN Tower (Toronto), Calgary Tower (Calgary), Canada Place Sails of Light (Vancouver), and Halifax City Hall (Halifax).

“We couldn’t be prouder to support 4-H Canada and celebrate the community-building spirit 4-H fosters among youth and adults—a sentiment that is shared across the agriculture industry,” said Jonathan Sweat, Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada.

“On November 3, we’ll wear our 4-H Colours t-shirts with pride as we join supporters from across the country in honouring the contributions 4-H’ers make every day of the year.”


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CP Holiday Train goes virtual again for 2021, no stops in B.C. or Alberta

Just Posted

COVID-19 graphic
Alberta reports 315 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths

4-H Canada Logo
November 3 is national Show Your 4-H Colours Day

Premier Jason Kenney said more than 80 per cent those eligible in the province have received a double vaccination against COVID-19 (File photo by The Canadian Press)
80% of eligible Albertans now fully vaccinated

Wicked Witches of the West, from left, Jaimie Cooney, Terra Russell, Erin Darkseid, Lisa Roberts, Shar Flower, Kristyna Kortova, Meaghan Cooney, Joanne Lacey, Michelle Labelle, and Connie Kentz. Steve Roberts / Submitted photo
Wicked Witches of the West spotted on local water