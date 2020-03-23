Nowco Home Hardware supports Lacombe Food Bank during COVID-19 pandemic

Store creates viral video and toilet paper contest to encourage Food Bank donations

Nowco Home Hardware in Lacombe is trying to boost the morale of their staff and community with a Food Bank donation contest intended to help out the Lacombe Food Bank.

On March 11, Nowco released a humorous Tik Tok video intended to put a smile on people’s face and also introduce a Food Bank donation contest, where the winner selected gets to keep a case of toilet paper — which as many know is in short supply due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers coming into Home Hardware were asked to bring a Food Bank Donation and enter into the draw in store.

“We came up with a way to give back and make people laugh at the same time. We got some staff involved and we wanted to boost some morale around town and in the store,” Tyler Nowochin, owner of Nowco Home Hardware said.

Home Hardware was able to collect a full shopping cart full of Food Bank donations and both winners of the contest chose to donate the toilet paper they won to the Food Bank.

“We took a small idea and it got bigger and more fun,” he said.

Nowochin said their customers know Home Hardware is taking care of them to the highest ability through the pandemic and encourages the community to remember we are all in this together. He also wanted to remind people to only go out for what is essential, which is defined by the province of Alberta as “services that the interruption of which would endanger the life, health or personal safety of the whole or part of the population.”

“We have many customers coming in for products that they don’t need right now. We don’t want to see people shopping for home decor or barbecues or camping supplies. These are things that you don’t need to be risking your family, my staff or our families over. You may spread something for a purchase that isn’t necessary right now,” he said.

He added, “People are going out and they shouldn’t be.”

Home Hardware will drop off the donations at the Lacombe and District Food Bank at a future date.


