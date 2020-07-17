A sample of some of the items up for grabs in the Sylvan Lake Online Donation Auction hosted by Adrenalin Motors and RBC Sylvan Lake to benefit the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Online donation auction raising money for Sylvan Lake food bank

Adrenalin Motors and RBC Sylvan Lake are hosting the auction through Facebook with donated items

Adrenalin Motors and RBC Sylvan Lake are working together to host an online donation auction for the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank.

The event is being done entirely through the Sylvan Lake Online Donation Auction Facebook page with bidding going live on July 20.

Chrissy Schumaker, branch manager at RBC Sylvan Lake, says she got the idea for the auction after seeing a post from the food bank looking for donations to host their own online garage sale.

The event group has only been up for a few days, but Katlyn Parsons, client advisor at RBC Sylvan Lake, says it is gaining traction picking up over 200 members in about 24 hours.

Items on the auction list include everything from gift cards, to a BBQ, to a Garmin smart watch.

Tyson Czuy, owner of Adrenalin Motors, says donations have been rolling in with such an “overwhelming amount of support from the local community” they decided to extend the donation deadline from July 17 to July 20.

Schumaker explained small businesses who make a donation will receive a spotlight alongside the items they donated.

Items can be dropped off at either RBC Sylvan Lake or Adrenalin Motors, but photos can also be added directly to the “Items for Auction” album in the group.

Bidding will open at 5 p.m. on July 20 with bids being made in the comment section of the photo featuring the item you are interested in. Bidding closes at 5 p.m. on July 25.

This is the pairs first time hosting the online auction, but they are both supporters with RBC hosting a BBQ for the food bank and Adrenalin holding Sylvan Lake Cruise Nights for the food bank in the past.

Within the group there is also a space to make a monetary donation to the food bank.

Group members can also enter to win a basket valued at over $100 by liking, commenting and inviting three friends to the group.

