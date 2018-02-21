Open Call for musicians to play Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio concert series

The City of Red Deer is holding an open call for musicians to take the stage on the Ross Street Patio this summer.

“Looking ahead in anticipation of warmer weather, we are excited to start planning for another summer on the Ross Street Patio,” said Caryn Ouwehand, special events programmer. “We are fortunate to have such a vibrant downtown venue to showcase the various local musicians and performing artists in our region.”

Musicians are invited to apply for a performance opportunity at one of three Friday summer concerts scheduled for June 15th, July 13th and August 10th from 6 -10 p.m. Submissions will be assessed based on quality and originality of performance as well as audience interaction and engagement. This call is open to all, although preference will be given to Red Deer and Red Deer County residents. All genres are encouraged to submit and there is no submission fee.

“The Ross Street Patio Parties support both established and emerging artists through the summer concert series, and we look forward to all the talent that will be on display once again this year,” said Ouwehand.

For more information or to download an application form, visit www.reddeer.ca/PatioParties. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 at 4 p.m.

-Connolly