Opportunity to be rewarded for photos of snow day in Sylvan Lake

Family Day weekend provides Sylvan Lake residents a final opportunity to snap some photos for Sylvan Lake News’ Snow Day Photo Contest.

The contest is supported by seven local businesses: Barbershop Etcetera, Canadian Tire, MajesTea, Mobil 1 Lube Express, Ranch Gate Market, Sylvan Lake Auto Parts and White Frog Cafe & Roastery. Readers are encouraged to submit photos of enjoying winter life in Sylvan Lake to the contest through the website link: www.sylvanlakenews.com/contests A winner and runner up will be selected Feb. 28. First place will receive $250 in gift cards and the runner up will get $100 in gift cards donated by the contest sponsors.

“I’m hoping to see a lot more photos of Lakers enjoying winter activities, whether they be indoors or outdoors,” said Publisher Barb Pettie. “We have a lot of landscapes and scenery, but that doesn’t necessarily show how much fun we can have when we embrace winter. I encourage anyone to enter and to have fun enjoying winter in our wonderful community. The best part is the opportunity to win prizes from local businesses who’ve stepped up to support this contest.”

The contest currently has over 40 entries. For those unable to submit a photo electronically, a drop off entry form can be found on page A15 of this week’s Sylvan Lake News.

Entires close Feb. 28 at 12:59 am.