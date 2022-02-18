Contest poster

Contest poster

Opportunity to be rewarded for photos of snow day in Sylvan Lake

Entries close Feb. 28

Family Day weekend provides Sylvan Lake residents a final opportunity to snap some photos for Sylvan Lake News’ Snow Day Photo Contest.

The contest is supported by seven local businesses: Barbershop Etcetera, Canadian Tire, MajesTea, Mobil 1 Lube Express, Ranch Gate Market, Sylvan Lake Auto Parts and White Frog Cafe & Roastery. Readers are encouraged to submit photos of enjoying winter life in Sylvan Lake to the contest through the website link: www.sylvanlakenews.com/contests A winner and runner up will be selected Feb. 28. First place will receive $250 in gift cards and the runner up will get $100 in gift cards donated by the contest sponsors.

“I’m hoping to see a lot more photos of Lakers enjoying winter activities, whether they be indoors or outdoors,” said Publisher Barb Pettie. “We have a lot of landscapes and scenery, but that doesn’t necessarily show how much fun we can have when we embrace winter. I encourage anyone to enter and to have fun enjoying winter in our wonderful community. The best part is the opportunity to win prizes from local businesses who’ve stepped up to support this contest.”

The contest currently has over 40 entries. For those unable to submit a photo electronically, a drop off entry form can be found on page A15 of this week’s Sylvan Lake News.

Entires close Feb. 28 at 12:59 am.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Lions Club activities in review

Just Posted

There are now 15,384 active cases of the virus in Alberta, to go along with 500,756 recovered cases. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta identifies 619 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Contest poster
Opportunity to be rewarded for photos of snow day in Sylvan Lake

The 2021 annual Smile Cookie Campaign earned donations greater than any past year, raising $15,520.50 over the span of a week. File photo
Sylvan Lake Lions Club activities in review

Maddison Pearman skates in the 1500m during the ISU speed skating World Cup at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)
Ponoka’s Maddison Pearman finishes 26th in Women’s 1,000 metres final at Olympics