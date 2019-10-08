Outdoor adventure class at kcs starts bottle drive for Christmas Bureau

The outdoor adventure class is made up of students between the ages of three and six

The students in the outdoor adventure class at kcs Association have begun a fundraiser to help the community.

As a way to teach the kids, who range in age from three to six-ears old, about recycling and the environment by collecting bottles and taking them to the bottle depot.

Kasha Levie, the outdoor adventure teacher, and her aides Sherry Fifield and Wendy Sypkes says the idea for a community based fundraiser came from there.

“We thought this would be a good way to also show the kids how to help others, and to give them a sense of community early in their lives,” Levie said.

The money the outdoor adventure class raises from the bottles collected will be used to buy presents for the Christmas Bureau.

The kids from the class will pick out toys to give to Christmas Bureau themselves during a field trip to Wal-Mart.

Levie says an important part of the project is for the kids to see the process from beginning, collecting the bottles, to the end, delivering the presents to the Christmas Bureau.

“They will be part of it all, collecting the bottles, a field trip to the bottle depot to see the sorting of the bottles, the picking out of the presents and even delivering them to the Christmas Bureau,” Levie said.

The fundraiser will teach the young students many different things, the teachers say. While it started as a way to teach the three-to-six-year-olds about recycling it has expanded to also give them an opportunity to learn about, charity, community, empathy and even math and budget skills.

Levie says she will tell the kids how much money they have to spend, and help them pick out toys within the budget explaining when something is outside of the set budget and why.

“We do things a little differently, we teach through different experiences and don’t have a set plan for each week or class, we let the kids lead what we are doing. If that means we spend an afternoon jumping in puddles that is what we do,” said Levie.

Sypkes says the student-based class model helps to not only create lasting memories but also shows the kids they are being listened to.

“We follow their flow. If someone loves ladybugs and wants to go on a ladybug hunt that’s what we will do that day. It helps to show them their thoughts and ideas are important,” Sypkes said.

Fifield says the class creates lasting memories for each of the students.

Through each day the kids are able to explore and learn in their own way, which sticks with them well into adulthood.

“With something like [the fundraiser] these kids are going to remember what it means to help other, and how it makes them feel,” Fifield said. “It creates a lasting impression.”

There are two classes for outdoor adventure, one is held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and the other is on Tuesday, Thursday.

Levie hopes the bottle drive will bring in enough money for each class to buy at least two to four presents each.

“If there is any money left over we will also try buying something for the teenagers as well, because I know the Christmas Bureau has problems getting gifts for the older kids,” Levie said.

Those who wish to help the outdoor adventure class out with their bottle drive can drop off their bags of bottles at the bottle drive, where a bin has been set aside for the fundraiser.

The bottle depot will sort out the bottle donated and keep a running tally for the class, and will present a cheque at the end of the fundraiser.

The students will go to Wal-Mart to buy their gifts the second week of November, and give them to the Christmas Bureau the week after.

“The kids are so excited about this, and each one recognizes the toys aren’t for them they are for someone else in need,” said Levie.

Bottle for the drive can be dropped off at the bottle depot, located at 4614 44 St., during regular business hours until the end of the month.