Over 300 residents attended this morning’s Candy Cane Tea

Mr. and Mrs. Claus at this morning’s Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsMr. and Mrs. Claus at this morning’s Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Nov. 27 Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsNov. 27 Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Fred Denney cherishes the first Christmas season for granddaughter Hopper Barber. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsFred Denney cherishes the first Christmas season for granddaughter Hopper Barber. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
From left Jacob Jewell, Kendel Jewell, Melissa Grant, Quinten Grant, Huxley Jewell, and Bond Jewell at the Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsFrom left Jacob Jewell, Kendel Jewell, Melissa Grant, Quinten Grant, Huxley Jewell, and Bond Jewell at the Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Little Santa Tori Flynn-Simmonds. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsLittle Santa Tori Flynn-Simmonds. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Town volunteer Cyndi Teulon serves beverages to event attendees. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsTown volunteer Cyndi Teulon serves beverages to event attendees. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
NexSource Centre employees Hanna Young and Kash Varga check-in guests. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsNexSource Centre employees Hanna Young and Kash Varga check-in guests. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Stephanie Richardson with kids Ella (left) and Jack (right) enjoy some sweets at the Candy Cane Tea. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsStephanie Richardson with kids Ella (left) and Jack (right) enjoy some sweets at the Candy Cane Tea. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Mayor Megan Hanson attended the event with her family. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake NewsMayor Megan Hanson attended the event with her family. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Local events have begun for the holiday season and over 300 Lakers treated themselves to a morning of hot drinks and sweets during the Candy Cane Tea town event at the NexSource Center Nov. 27.

“We are excited to be here. It’s so fun to have a take on how they have done this in the past with decorating cookies and all the families getting together,” said mayor Megan Hanson. “It’s so nice to see Santa in person,” she added.

“Everyone seems to be pretty happy and self-contained at their tables, which is good and that was the goal,” said town special events coordinator Nathan Young, adding, “I would say it’s a very good success.”

While this event required pre-registration, there is a list of other exciting events scheduled for the rest of this weekend.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be attending the Santa Parade starting 5 p.m. from 47 Ave. and 44 St. until 49 Ave. and 46 St.

“I’m so glad that it opened up this year. It’s wonderful to see the kids. Last year we did it all virtual and it’s not fun on a computer. It’s great to see the smiles,” said Bruce Clarence, the local Santa.

The parade will be followed by Lighting of the Lake with fireworks at the pier on Lakeshore Dr. and 50 St. scheduled 6:15 p.m., and Winter Village light-up at 6:25 p.m.

This year the Yuletide Festival has merged events with Winter Village and will be offering an afternoon of live stage performances by local artists, a bonfire, hot chocolate, treats, wiener roasts, and several prizes Nov. 28.

“There’s lots going on with the parade and with the light-up and the Yuletide concert is tomorrow, so I think it is really embracing the Christmas spirit and getting ready for the winter that is coming and to have fun and remember to stay safe especially in COVID times,” concluded Young.

sylvanlake

Previous story
Eckville continues tradition of giving with Santa’s Anonymous

Just Posted

Mr. and Mrs. Claus at this morning’s Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Over 300 residents attended this morning’s Candy Cane Tea

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Tweeted Friday that Alberta’s COVID-19 testing should be able to detect any new variants of COVID-19. (Black Press stock photo)
Alberta reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases

File photo
Survey assesses existing local support for newcomers

Alberta Municipalities is pushing for a referendum on the question of having a provincial police force, as was promised by the premier in 2019. (File photo by Advocate staff)
70% oppose replacing Alberta RCMP, says National Police Federation