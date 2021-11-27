Over 300 residents attended this morning’s Candy Cane Tea

Mr. and Mrs. Claus at this morning’s Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Nov. 27 Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Fred Denney cherishes the first Christmas season for granddaughter Hopper Barber. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News From left Jacob Jewell, Kendel Jewell, Melissa Grant, Quinten Grant, Huxley Jewell, and Bond Jewell at the Candy Cane Tea event. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Little Santa Tori Flynn-Simmonds. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Town volunteer Cyndi Teulon serves beverages to event attendees. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News NexSource Centre employees Hanna Young and Kash Varga check-in guests. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Stephanie Richardson with kids Ella (left) and Jack (right) enjoy some sweets at the Candy Cane Tea. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Mayor Megan Hanson attended the event with her family. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Local events have begun for the holiday season and over 300 Lakers treated themselves to a morning of hot drinks and sweets during the Candy Cane Tea town event at the NexSource Center Nov. 27.

“We are excited to be here. It’s so fun to have a take on how they have done this in the past with decorating cookies and all the families getting together,” said mayor Megan Hanson. “It’s so nice to see Santa in person,” she added.

“Everyone seems to be pretty happy and self-contained at their tables, which is good and that was the goal,” said town special events coordinator Nathan Young, adding, “I would say it’s a very good success.”

While this event required pre-registration, there is a list of other exciting events scheduled for the rest of this weekend.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be attending the Santa Parade starting 5 p.m. from 47 Ave. and 44 St. until 49 Ave. and 46 St.

“I’m so glad that it opened up this year. It’s wonderful to see the kids. Last year we did it all virtual and it’s not fun on a computer. It’s great to see the smiles,” said Bruce Clarence, the local Santa.

The parade will be followed by Lighting of the Lake with fireworks at the pier on Lakeshore Dr. and 50 St. scheduled 6:15 p.m., and Winter Village light-up at 6:25 p.m.

This year the Yuletide Festival has merged events with Winter Village and will be offering an afternoon of live stage performances by local artists, a bonfire, hot chocolate, treats, wiener roasts, and several prizes Nov. 28.

“There’s lots going on with the parade and with the light-up and the Yuletide concert is tomorrow, so I think it is really embracing the Christmas spirit and getting ready for the winter that is coming and to have fun and remember to stay safe especially in COVID times,” concluded Young.

