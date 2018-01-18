Pampering and romance at library hosted event

The fourth annual XOX Valentines will be held Feb. 2 at the library

Ladies checked out the different make up vendors during a pervious Ladies Only XOX Valentine’s Party hosted at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. File Photo

What pairs better with a library then rest, relaxation and a little bit of pampering? Returning for its fourth year at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is the ladies-only event: XOX Valentines.

According to Corrie Brown, programmer at the library, the XOX Valentines event is one of the most well attended events the library hosts each year.

“We will get upwards of 100 ladies coming through the library during the evening,” Brown explained during a recent interview.

Last year the library took a break from the ladies only event and held a date night instead, which, while successful, did not bring in as many guests as the ladies-only XOX Valentines.

The unique event began four years ago after seeing a similar Valentines event occur at the library in Camrose, which is still being held.

“We’ve had a few raised eyebrows. This isn’t something you would normally associate with a library,” said Brown, who added she felt it worked perfectly with the library.

According to Brown the event is about pampering and relaxation, which goes nicely with a good book.

On top of the relaxation which will prevail throughout the evening, library staff will be on hand to give demonstrations for online ordering and ebooks.

To mix the library with the decadence of the evening a total of six romance authors from around Alberta will also be present to talk about romance and their books. Confirmed for the evening are M.K. Stelmack, Jean Oram, Suzanne Stengl, Brenda Sinclair, Katie O’Connor and Ellen Jorgy.

“We are very excited to hold this event and to host these great authors for Valentines,” said Brown.

The three-hour event will have much more for guests to take in as well. Everything from massages to makeup to psychic readings will be available at XOX Valentines.

Thanks to the special event licensing, drinks will be made available and vendor Meghan Bowman will be providing Steeped Tea during the event.

“We have a little bit of everything for everyone that night.”

Currently there are 10 confirmed vendors for XOX Valentines.

In an ideal world, Brown said she would love to see more massage therapists signed up as vendors, as that always seems to be a highlight of the night.

“It’s a fine line though. You want people to be relaxed and pampered but you don’t want them to fall asleep,” she laughed.

Another addition she would love to see in the future would probably require a change in licensing. For a future event she says she would love to see wine tasting.

The best part of the entire night is it is free to attend. The only money to be spent at the event will be if guests wish to purchase anything from the vendors.

While the event is free guests do have to sign up before hand or have a printed invitation. Those who stop by the library without preregistering or without an invitation will not be allowed into the event.

“It’s the nature of the event and the size of our space. We just won’t be able to accept those without an invitation.”

The event is open only to ladies over the age of 18.

There has only been one complaint about the event so far, and that has been that it is only open to women.

Brown says if there is enough interest she may look into holding a men’s only event in the future.

The ladies only XOX Valentines event will be held at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Feb. 2 from 7-10 p.m.

Those wishing to attend will need to get an invitation or preregister at the library. Brown says the best way is to grab an invitation as it will make the sign-in process go much quicker at the doors.

Guests can register until 4 p.m. the day of the event.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

