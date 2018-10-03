Passing the torch (or paper route) down generations of Wilson’s

A lot of the time kids will grow up follow in the footsteps of parents or loved ones, and for Luke Wilson that stands to be true.

The 13-year-old took over older brother Noah Wilson’s Sylvan Lake News paper route officially in April 2018.

Noah, who is now 17, became a newspaper carrier back in 2010 to earn some money to buy video games.

“When I first started my dad came out and showed me like, ‘okay, this is how you tell what houses to do’ that kind of thing and he did it with me for a little bit,” reminisced Noah.

From there Noah recruited 5-year-old little brother Luke to help on the route.

“I didn’t get a pay cut when I was little, [but] then I started to,” said Luke.

The first thing Luke saved up to buy with his paper route money was his computer, but the route also gets him fresh air and out of the basement.

Luke delivers the newspapers by foot after a day of class at Lighthouse Christian Academy every Thursday.

“I just pretty much listen to music and start doing it,” explained Luke. “I’ve gotten a few tips and a few people have said ‘good job.’”

“I can remember a few people that would always come out and say hi and stuff like that. It was pretty nice actually,” added Noah, who moved on from his paper delivering days to be a supervisor and cashier at a local Shoppers Drug Mart.

When big brother Noah first picked up the route they were delivering three times a week, which could be a lot of work for two little kids also going to school.

Lucky for them grandpa is there to help whenever he can.

“All the time he’s willing to help us and he would bag them up for us when we were at school sometimes and go out there and get them done with us if it was super cold,” said Noah.

“He’s been very great with that because he doesn’t have to. He does it just because,” continued Noah. “We’re really appreciative for that because he’s very selfless.”

Beginning as a way for Noah to make his own money at a young age proved to be something much more.

It brought family together, served as a way to get exercise and fresh air, and added to his resume for his future jobs opportunities.

Luke will also experience the same results, some of which he has already has.

Luke got to spend quality time with his brother every week growing up, gets fresh air and will have something to add to his resume to help him get his sought after summer job at a golf course.

There is also theb literal less warm side to being a carrier in central Alberta.

“There was definitely some cold winters,” laughed Noah, but minus 40 isn’t enough to stop the Wilson boys from delivering the paper.

“Layering like snow pants, two or three jackets, a few pairs of gloves and just running [and] getting it done as fast as possible.”

National Newspaper Carrier Appreciation Week takes place every year in October.