PHOTO: Award won by Clearview Glass

Len and Perle Campbell (owners of Clearview Glass Service Ltd) and Mark Robinson (Service Manager) and his wife Siobhan accepted the BILD small trade for 2018, formally Central Alberta Home Builders Association. Clearview Glass Service does everything glass including auto, residential, commercial replace or install, including custom mirrors, shower doors, screens and glass projects of any kind. The company has been servicing Central Alberta for 15 years with over 100 years of combined experience. Photo Submitted