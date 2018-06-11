Len and Perle Campbell (owners of Clearview Glass Service Ltd) and Mark Robinson (Service Manager) and his wife Siobhan accepted the BILD small trade for 2018, formally Central Alberta Home Builders Association. Clearview Glass Service does everything glass including auto, residential, commercial replace or install, including custom mirrors, shower doors, screens and glass projects of any kind. The company has been servicing Central Alberta for 15 years with over 100 years of combined experience. Photo Submitted

PHOTO: Award won by Clearview Glass

The Sylvan Lake company is located at 8 Cuendet Ind. Way

By Megan Roth

The Sylvan Lake company is located at 8 Cuendet Ind. Way

Previous story
Sylvan Lake resident recounts family’s history in new book

Just Posted

PHOTO: Award won by Clearview Glass

The Sylvan Lake company is located at 8 Cuendet Ind. Way

Sylvan Lake resident recounts family’s history in new book

“O Canada Here We Come” is the story of Nicolas Andreef and his family’s journey to Canada

Singer Alecia Aichelle set to reel in new single

Central Alberta artist excited for main stage performance at Westerner Days

Bucs’ dominate Airdrie Irish 48-7

Central Alberta improves to 1-1 season with crushing victory

Red Deer native lands title role in Canadian Badlands Passion Play

Aaron Krogram is back in the role of Jesus for this year’s epic production

VIDEO: Despite controversy, Anthony Bourdain championed Canadian cuisine

Bourdain travelled to Newfoundland last fall, where he ate fish and chips in Petty Harbour

Investigation ongoing into fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

Female pronounced deceased at the scene in Red Deer County

A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

How did it comes to this? Leaders of Canada and the United States are locked in an ugly battle

Trump attacks target Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

Trump warns that Canada would face repercussions unless supply-managed dairy system is dismantled

Migrants remain at sea as Italy-Malta standoff escalates

Italy-Malta refused to let a rescue ship with 629 people aboard dock in their ports

‘Special place in hell’: Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of betrayal

Aides attack Prime Minister for what they saw as betrayal of U.S. president at end of G7 summit

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Most Read