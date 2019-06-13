PHOTO: Best of Sylvan gift card winner announced

Donny Chenier (centre) recieves a $300 gift card from Brad and Andrea Bromley, owners of Sylvan Lake Sobey’s, for being the winner of the Sylvan Lake News’ recent contest. Donny was selected randomly from the many entries for the Sylvan Lake News’ Best of Sylvan Lake Awards, which ran on our website throughout the month of May. A complete list of award winners will be in the June 20 issue of the Sylvan Lake News. Photo by Barb Pettie

The Sylvan Lake News ran a contest to find the Best of Sylvan one person drawn to win a gift card

By Megan Roth

