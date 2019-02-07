Sylvan Lake RCMP Officer Tania Donaldson works with students from Ecole H.J. Cody School to help them better understand what an RCMP officer does. Donaldson’s presentation included role playing, where students acted out what they though an RCMP officer would do in a situation, such as questioning a potential witness to a crime. Donaldson was one of roughly 45 presenters from the community to speak to the students over two day about different career options. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTO: Community members speak to Sylvan Lake students about potential careers

Community members gave career presentations at H.J. Cody over two days

Students at Ecole H.J. Cody School were treated to a variety of different presenter on Feb. 5 and 7.

Roughly 45 presenters came to the high school over the two days to give the students information on various career paths that are open to them.

Some of the presenters were H.J. Cody alumni.

Darla Bell, who organized the presenters, said normally presentations like this are spread out through the year.

Presenters had a half an hour to speak to the student, from 10-10L30 a.m. on both days. The students were given a list of presenters and were able to choose who they would like to listen to and find out more about their profession.

The list was a full of various professions open to the students of H.J. Cody from marine biologist to sports medicine to midwife to graphic design and media there was something there for everyone.

Previous story
WATCH: Canada Games Torch Relay lights spark in Lacombe

Just Posted

PHOTO: Community members speak to Sylvan Lake students about potential careers

Community members gave career presentations at H.J. Cody over two days

Rocker Bif Naked to perform at Canada Winter Games

Acclaimed Canadian singer hits the stage Feb. 27th

Sylvan Lake Pirates bow out of inaugural season

The Pirates lost in Game Three of the playoffs to the Red Deer Rustlers 6-1.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Students from the House of Music performed in bands at Fireside on Feb. 3.

SLIDESHOW: Cold didn’t hamper Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies-only event

The XOX Valentine event was held after hours at the library on Feb. 1.

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

Education Minister David Eggen hosts Red Deer students at gay-straight alliance roundtable

Red Deer students praise school’s gay-straight alliances

Most Read