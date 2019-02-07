PHOTO: Community members speak to Sylvan Lake students about potential careers

Students at Ecole H.J. Cody School were treated to a variety of different presenter on Feb. 5 and 7.

Roughly 45 presenters came to the high school over the two days to give the students information on various career paths that are open to them.

Some of the presenters were H.J. Cody alumni.

Darla Bell, who organized the presenters, said normally presentations like this are spread out through the year.

Presenters had a half an hour to speak to the student, from 10-10L30 a.m. on both days. The students were given a list of presenters and were able to choose who they would like to listen to and find out more about their profession.

The list was a full of various professions open to the students of H.J. Cody from marine biologist to sports medicine to midwife to graphic design and media there was something there for everyone.