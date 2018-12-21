CP Blakely families and staff were able to donate 1500 food items and $367.00 to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. The school has been collecting donations throughout the month of October. Photo Submitted

PHOTO: CP Blakely donates to the Sylvan Lake food bank

The staff and students at the school have collected donations all month for the food bank

By Megan Roth

The staff and students at the school have collected donations all month for the food bank

