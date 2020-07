A town-wide yard sale was held on July 25 to raise funds for the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank

The rain stopped and the sun shined over a town-wide yard sale fundraiser on Saturday.

On July 25, seven addresses participated in the event to help raise money for the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank.

The event, organized annually by Brenda Lee Cherry, raised a total of $413 as well as seven bags of food for the local food bank.

