Town of Sylvan Lake Parks department employees Ethan Salsbury and Jay McBeth worked to clean up litter along Highway 20 on April 17. Anywhere from six to 14 seasonal employees are dedicated to litter clean-up, garbage removal, shoreline maintenance, graffiti removal and washroom maintenance, said town communications officer Jared Waldo. While the upkeep continues year round, once the snow melts the town emphasizes a thorough litter clean up along roadways, highways and parks.