DJ Sabatoge and friends showoff their break-dancing moves during Jazz at the Lake. Catherine Janke took this photo which was named the winner of the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s Photo Contest. Janke has won a gift certificate for a 20”x24” canvas wrap at McBain Camera, valued at $168, for winning. Photo by Catherine Janke.

PHOTO: Library contest winner announced

Catherine Janke has won the library’s photo contest.

By Megan Roth

