PHOTO: OLR students give back with ‘blessing bags’

Students from Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School in Miss Nicole Eleniak’s Grade 1 class created blessing bags as part of their Social Justice project during the Advent Season of Giving. Students filled bags with items such as mittens, toques, socks, hygiene products, a bottle of water and a snack which will be placed in the hands of those in need this holiday season. The spirit of giving to those in need is a meaningful part of the students’ learning at Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School, according to Eleniak. “For it is in giving that we receive,” St. Francis of Assissi. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News