PHOTO: Red Deer West 4-H Beef Club

The Red Deer West 4-H Beef Club has finished with their public speeches and presentations and congratulates all winners.

We are thankful that the government dropped all mandates so now we can actually do all of our planned events. Our club used the Poplar Ridge Hall while our hall was being repaired.

We are all looking forward to our next activity which will be our mock show on April 23 followed by a highway clean-up on May 7 (watch for us on Highway 11A).

— Submitted by Red Deer West 4-H Beef Club reporter Braxton Ramsay