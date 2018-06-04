PHOTO: Rotary Club presentation to Interact Club

By Megan Roth
Members of the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club made a presentation to the Interact Club on May 28
Members of the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club made a presentation to the Interact Club on May 28
By Megan Roth
Members of the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club made a presentation to the Interact Club on May 28
Members of the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club made a presentation to the Interact Club on May 28
Council passed the first reading to amend the Mobile Vendor bylaw at the May 28 meeting
Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items
A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses
Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes
Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple
Among the drugs located were fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone and heroin
Gunnar Johnson of Maskwacis charged with forcible confinement
Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas
Temperatures dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland
A certificate was presented to Jayla Currie in May
Members of the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club made a presentation to the Interact Club on May 28