PHOTO: Santa poses with Sylvan Lake kids for the Food Bank

Maverick McNeil sits on Santa’s lap for a photo, taken by Stacey Tompkins Photography, during the grand opening of El Amor Cafe on Dec. 8. Guests having their photo taken with Santa were asked to make a donation to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. Along with a visit with Santa guests were also able to take a look around the newly renovated Cobb’s Block, try their hand at aerial yoga at Breeze Yoga. The kids could also have their face painted in the conference centre. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News