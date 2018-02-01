The 198 Yukon Cadets with pins commemorating the beginning of the Sea Cadet program in 1918. Photo submitted.

Photo: Sea cadets celebrate 100 years

The 198 Yukon Cadets received pins commemorating the beginning of the program in 1918

The 198 Yukon Cadets received pins from the Navy League of Canada commemorating the beginning of the Sea Cadet program in 1918.

To honour this 100 year milestone the cadets will will be attending the May celebrations in Calgary.

<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDC receives grant to provide coding education for kids ages 6-15
Next story
Fox Run celebrates literacy with s’mores

Just Posted

Fox Run celebrates literacy with s’mores

For Literacy Day students enjoyed camp themed games and activities

RDC receives grant to provide coding education for kids ages 6-15

$70,000 grant will go towards summer camps and workshops

Photo: Sea cadets celebrate 100 years

The 198 Yukon Cadets received pins commemorating the beginning of the program in 1918

Editorial: Wetlands are disappearing fast

Urgent action is required

Canadian anthem to become gender neutral

A bill to make the anthem gender neutral passed in Senate Jan. 31, but is not yet law

WATCH: All styles of hip hop move his world

DJ Sabatoge shows samples of the styles of dance he loves

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Alberta, B.C. resident charged with serious child pornography crimes

Jonathon Bruenig, 34, has links to Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia, and Australia

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research: report

A woman dies of heart disease every 20 minutes in Canada

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Most Read