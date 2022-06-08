Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake artist Jaimie Cooney paints a vibrant 14 feet by 21 feet mural downtown on June 8. “Anytime you can add some colour to the community is a good thing. It gives a voice to people’s ideas,” Cooney said. As part of a contest held by the Sylvan Lake Youth IMPACT (Individuals Making Positive Action and Change Today) Coalition, local teen Trinity Larson’s artwork was chosen as the mural design. Obee’s 2 For 1 Pizza & Pasta has donated their building as a canvas for the mural. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake artist paints a mural, beautifies town

The mural is designed by local teen Trinity Larson

Sylvan Lake artist Jaimie Cooney paints a vibrant 14 feet by 21 feet mural downtown on June 8.

“Anytime you can add some colour to the community is a good thing. It gives a voice to people’s ideas,” Cooney said.

As part of a contest held by the Sylvan Lake Youth IMPACT (Individuals Making Positive Action and Change Today) Coalition, local teen Trinity Larson’s artwork was chosen as the mural design.

Obee’s 2 For 1 Pizza & Pasta has donated their building as a canvas for the mural. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

