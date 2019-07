A free pancake breakfast was held at CWC Energy Services, July 18. The breakfast, consisting of pancakes and sausages cooked by staff members, was an off-site event for Westerner Days. From 8-11 a.m. staff cooked up a free breakfast and accepted donations for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and Crohn’s and Coltis Canada. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News