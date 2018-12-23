PHOTO: Sylvan Lake library collects food for fines

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library collected about 400 non-perishable food items with its Food for Fines campaign. The items are enough to pay off around $800 worth of library fines, which more than doubles last year’s numbers. The campaign ran from Dec. 9 to Dec. 22. The food will support the Little Free Pantry located at the library. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

