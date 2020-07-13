Donna Ellerby and Ingrid Soanes, left, with Sylvan Lake Community Partners accept a donation for $850 from Sylvan Lake Pharmacy. The Sylvan Lake Food Bank also receives a donation for the same amount, but want not available for the photo op. Sylvan Lake Pharmacy donated $1 from every new prescription brought into the pharmacy during the month of May to the two charitable organizations. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake Pharmacy makes donation to local charities

The pharmacy donated $850 to both Community Partners and the Food Bank

By Megan Roth

