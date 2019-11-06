PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students collect socks for the homeless

The Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School’s Leadership Team collected 573 pairs of socks to donate to the Safe Harbour Society during their Socktober fundraiser. The items will be donated to the homeless as socks are the most in need item during the winter months. Socktober ran throughout the month of October and towered over the goal of 200 socks. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School’s Leadership Team collected 573 pairs of socks to donate to the Safe Harbour Society during their Socktober fundraiser.

The items will be donated to the homeless as socks are the most in need item during the winter months.

Socktober ran throughout the month of October and towered over the goal of 200 socks.