PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students collect socks for the homeless

The Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School’s Leadership Team collected 573 pairs of socks to donate to the Safe Harbour Society during their Socktober fundraiser. The items will be donated to the homeless as socks are the most in need item during the winter months. Socktober ran throughout the month of October and towered over the goal of 200 socks. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School’s Leadership Team collected 573 pairs of socks to donate to the Safe Harbour Society during their Socktober fundraiser.

The items will be donated to the homeless as socks are the most in need item during the winter months.

Socktober ran throughout the month of October and towered over the goal of 200 socks.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students ensure No Stone is Left Alone

Just Posted

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students collect socks for the homeless

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School students crushed their goal of collecting 200 pairs of socks

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students ensure No Stone is Left Alone

No Stone Left Alone was launched in 2011 by Maureen G. Bianchini-Purvis

West Central Midget Tigers leading conference standings

The Tigers recently added a tie to their record after facing the Central Alberta Selects on Nov. 1

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears climb to championship game

The Sylvan Lake Bears will play the Rocky Junior Rebels for the league championship on Saturday

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall to reigning champions

The Wranglers faced the Airdrie Techmation Thunder at the NexSource Centre on Sunday night, Nov. 3

VIDEO: B.C. researcher unveils province’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Ovintiv name a ‘blank slate’ as Encana plans move to U.S.

‘Firstly, I think it’s a horrible name. Secondly, it doesn’t matter.’

Blackfalds RCMP remind motorists to slow down on icy roads

Area highways are icy and not in good shape for travel

‘Wexit’ applies to become a federal political party

Party wants the West to separate from the rest of Canada

Most Read