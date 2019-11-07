Students from Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School scared hunger away this Halloween when they participated in WE Scare Hunger, a food drive for the local food bank. The group collected over 1,200 lbs of food over one week and donated it to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. According to Jolene Jamieson at Steffie Woima, the “food bank was in awe over the donation.” Photo Submitted

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students scare away hunger

Students at Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School collected over 1,000 lbs of food for the food bank

As part of the WE Scare Hunger initiative, students from Steffie Woima Elementary collected food the for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

Over the course of one week, the students were able to collect over 1,200 lbs of food for the food bank.

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students collect socks for the homeless
Food for Fines program returns to Sylvan Lake

