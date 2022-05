Sylvan Lake to install four new crosswalks this year

The Town of Sylvan Lake will be installing four new RRFB (rectangular rapid flashing beacon) crosswalks around town.

Signal locations include Herder Drive at Harrison Road, Ryders Ridge Boulevard at 45 Avenue, Old Boomer Road at Firdale Road and 50th Avenue at 40 Street.

Locations for crossing signals are based on established criteria, said operations manager John Watson. This includes the number and type of pedestrians (children, seniors, disabled persons), lanes of road, speed limit, traffic volumes and distance to amenities and traffic control devices (traffic signals, other pedestrian signals, stop signs).