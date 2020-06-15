Jacqui Renwick, pictured with her Student Voice class who started a philanthropy movement called “How do you give” in 2018, won a Women of Excellence award in the Education and Training category, June 13. Renwick, an educator, a musician and actor, and a role model to many, is a respected member of the arts and educational community. She teaches Drama, Tech Theatre, Science, Leadership and more at Ecole HJ Cody High School. She was nominated for an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2011, awarded the 2019 SPARK Youth Champion Award from the Town of Sylvan Lake and Youth Services, and gives back to her students, colleagues and community in many ways. File Photo

PHOTO: Sylvan Laker given Women of Excellence Award

HJ Cody teacher Jacqui Renwick was named the recipient of the award on June 13

By Megan Roth

